Hudson Executive Investment (OTCMKTS:HECCU) Trading Up 3.4%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECCU – Get Free Report) was up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $9.00. Approximately 8,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 44,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Hudson Executive Investment Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00.

About Hudson Executive Investment

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.