Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Short Interest Up 8.7% in January

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2024

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSNGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 947,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HDSN

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudson Technologies

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Richard Parrillo sold 20,205 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $268,524.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,116.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Shares of HDSN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,435. The company has a market capitalization of $576.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.03. Hudson Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $15.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.50 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.