Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 345,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE:HY traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.56. 159,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.80. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $70.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

