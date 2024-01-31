IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Short Interest Up 13.5% in January

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

IAC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.21. 365,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,642. IAC has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on IAC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after buying an additional 14,539,274 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in IAC in the 4th quarter valued at $40,036,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in IAC by 17,714.0% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 759,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,702,000 after purchasing an additional 755,327 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in IAC in the 1st quarter valued at $34,830,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in IAC by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,011,000 after purchasing an additional 609,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

