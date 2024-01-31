ICON (ICX) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. ICON has a market capitalization of $218.38 million and $6.94 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 978,662,823 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 978,620,456.8474506. The last known price of ICON is 0.22230199 USD and is down -5.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $12,299,395.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

