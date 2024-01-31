ICON (ICX) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. ICON has a market capitalization of $218.38 million and $6.94 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
ICON Coin Profile
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 978,662,823 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 978,620,456.8474506. The last known price of ICON is 0.22230199 USD and is down -5.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $12,299,395.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
