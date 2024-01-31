IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Short Interest Update

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,700 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the December 31st total of 767,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in IDACORP by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $1,396,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

IDA stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.54. 263,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.57. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $88.10 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.99.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.37. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $510.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDA. UBS Group began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

