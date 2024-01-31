IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) PT Raised to C$44.00 at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IGM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.86.

Shares of IGM Financial stock traded up C$0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.51. The company had a trading volume of 81,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,530. The company has a market cap of C$8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$34.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$30.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.97.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C$0.01. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of C$770.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$770.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 3.6605876 EPS for the current year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; and IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program.

