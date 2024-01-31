Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Shares Down 5.8%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.35 and last traded at $17.42. 202,848 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 476,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Immunome alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Immunome

Immunome Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $721.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMNM. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Immunome by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Immunome in the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immunome in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.