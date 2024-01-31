Immutable X Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $61.64 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00004527 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

