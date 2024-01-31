Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76. 122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Imperial Metals Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 52 mineral claims covering an area of 24,096 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

