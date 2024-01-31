Information Services (TSE:ISV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.18

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.18 and traded as high as C$24.25. Information Services shares last traded at C$24.11, with a volume of 4,214 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Information Services from C$25.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Information Services from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Information Services from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$439.20 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.72.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$55.00 million. Information Services had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 14.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Information Services Co. will post 1.8594378 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

