Insider Buying: Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CEO Buys 1,310,000 Shares of Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy acquired 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $655,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,222,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,387.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of AKTS stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,659. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $4.96.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 226.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Institutional Trading of Akoustis Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,802,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,314 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 492.6% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 322.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

Featured Stories

