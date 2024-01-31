Insider Buying: Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CFO Acquires 60,000 Shares of Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Boller acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,478.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth Boller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Kenneth Boller sold 1,200 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $864.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Kenneth Boller sold 1,700 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $1,003.00.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKTS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 226.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. Research analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,082,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 266,591 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 163,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 351,713 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

Further Reading

