Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells 980 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $262,924.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,852.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 733 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.15, for a total transaction of $196,553.95.

On Monday, January 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total transaction of $2,139,654.78.

On Thursday, January 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total transaction of $4,796,769.60.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20.

On Friday, December 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $5,084,420.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $4,880,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total transaction of $4,754,250.00.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET traded down $13.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $258.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,057,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,730. The stock has a market cap of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.43 and a fifty-two week high of $272.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,898,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after acquiring an additional 289,064 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

