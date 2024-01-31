Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,794.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,864. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.86 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.13.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $274.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.91 million. On average, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 60,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

