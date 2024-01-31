Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on INSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:INSP traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.88 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.96. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

