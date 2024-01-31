Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) Trading Down 23.5%

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 23.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 12,127,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 9,468,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34.

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services.

Further Reading

