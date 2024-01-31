Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 63117091 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
Inspirit Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of £564,300.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.87.
About Inspirit Energy
Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.
