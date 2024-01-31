Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Short Interest Update

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 880,800 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 984,300 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 92.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 117.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IBP traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.05. 336,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,009. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $102.57 and a twelve month high of $199.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 15.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBP

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.