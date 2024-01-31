inSure DeFi (SURE) Price Hits $0.0040

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $106.09 million and approximately $222,441.03 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded up 4% against the dollar. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016487 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00015761 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,578.60 or 1.00408954 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011111 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.66 or 0.00190214 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000056 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00405134 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $236,834.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.