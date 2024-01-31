Inter & Co, Inc. (INTR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect Inter & Co, Inc. to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $318.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect Inter & Co, Inc. to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:INTR traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,517,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,018. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Inter & Co, Inc. by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

