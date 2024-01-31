Interfor (TSE:IFP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.38

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.38 and traded as low as C$20.45. Interfor shares last traded at C$20.68, with a volume of 72,871 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFP. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Interfor from C$41.00 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price objective on Interfor and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities cut Interfor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.59.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.77). The company had revenue of C$828.10 million during the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. Equities analysts expect that Interfor Co. will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.18 per share, with a total value of C$76,736.00. Insiders have bought 5,915 shares of company stock valued at $117,243 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

