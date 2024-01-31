Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0349 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 137,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,289. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $9.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

