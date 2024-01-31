iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Holdings Increased by Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.72. 3,116,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,769. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.45.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

