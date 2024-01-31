iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Position Decreased by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 158,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.30. 7,363,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,232,327. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

