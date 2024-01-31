iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:XHB) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:XHB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.95 and last traded at C$18.95. Approximately 4,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.87.

iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.41.

