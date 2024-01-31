iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:XHB) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:XHB – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.95 and last traded at C$18.95. Approximately 4,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 5,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.87.
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.41.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.