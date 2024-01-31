iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Prosperity Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $4.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $488.67. 3,063,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,909,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $493.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $472.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.