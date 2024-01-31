iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,662 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $266,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,984,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 77,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.90 on Wednesday, reaching $489.40. 1,822,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,879,247. The company has a market cap of $378.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $472.97 and a 200-day moving average of $453.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $493.98.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

