iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $84.82 and last traded at $85.05. 19,720 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 16,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.07.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.62.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYGH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,208 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $417,000.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.