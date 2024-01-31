iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Update

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,850,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 18,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,678,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.98. 7,830,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,035,836. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.70 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3643 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

