iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Update

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,850,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 18,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,678,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EMB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.98. 7,830,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,035,836. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.70 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.18.
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3643 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%.
Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
