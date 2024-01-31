ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $82.78

Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.78 and traded as high as $90.54. ITOCHU shares last traded at $90.54, with a volume of 17,613 shares trading hands.

ITOCHU Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day moving average is $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITOCHU Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ITOCHU by 1,238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in ITOCHU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ITOCHU by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 553,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

