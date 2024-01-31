ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $82.78

Shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.78 and traded as high as $90.54. ITOCHU shares last traded at $90.54, with a volume of 17,613 shares trading hands.
ITOCHU Stock Up 0.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day moving average is $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITOCHU Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITOCHU
ITOCHU Company Profile
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ITOCHU
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.