Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 861,400 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 960,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 907,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance
JHG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,395. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.96. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.
View Our Latest Analysis on Janus Henderson Group
Janus Henderson Group Company Profile
Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
