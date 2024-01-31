JMP Securities Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $380.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s previous close.

PANW has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

PANW stock traded down $6.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.75. 1,429,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 193.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.33. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $154.11 and a 52-week high of $350.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total value of $10,909,275.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $231,388,112.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,426 shares of company stock worth $114,654,689 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

