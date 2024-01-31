Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,867 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 9.5% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after acquiring an additional 503,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 355,824 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $94,414,000. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $384.18. 1,847,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,031,979. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $314.97 and a 12 month high of $385.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $371.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.26.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

