Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Sells 1,919 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital comprises 3.3% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 147.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FSK traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.66. 909,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $20.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.55%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.22%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

