Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,979,000 after buying an additional 1,098,211 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,917,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,837,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EQT Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $35.77. 1,738,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $45.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.
