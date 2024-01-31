Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $731,979,000 after buying an additional 1,098,211 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,917,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,837,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQT stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $35.77. 1,738,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $45.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

