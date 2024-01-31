JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $908.18

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 908.18 ($11.55) and traded as low as GBX 906 ($11.52). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 912 ($11.59), with a volume of 118,773 shares traded.

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a current ratio of 22.36. The company has a market capitalization of £671.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,601.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 909.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 869.65.

About JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

