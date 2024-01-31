JPMorgan Mid Cap (LON:JMF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14

JPMorgan Mid Cap (LON:JMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Stock Down 0.0 %

JPMorgan Mid Cap stock opened at GBX 939.56 ($11.94) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Mid Cap has a twelve month low of GBX 762 ($9.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 980 ($12.46). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 915.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 889.66. The company has a market capitalization of £202.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1,423.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Company Profile

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

