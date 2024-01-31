JPMorgan Mid Cap (LON:JMF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14

JPMorgan Mid Cap (LON:JMF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan Mid Cap stock opened at GBX 939.56 ($11.94) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Mid Cap has a twelve month low of GBX 762 ($9.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 980 ($12.46). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 915.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 889.66. The company has a market capitalization of £202.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1,423.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.74.
