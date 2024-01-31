JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) is Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 2.4% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,527,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,861,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,044,000 after buying an additional 927,864 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,576,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,750,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,045,000 after purchasing an additional 827,464 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 57.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,440,000 after buying an additional 579,250 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.61. 1,922,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,383. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average of $48.62. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $52.08.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.11%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

