KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Trading Up 5.4%

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.61. Approximately 195,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 412,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.91.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $360,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,934.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $360,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,934.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par acquired 41,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $496,922.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,615,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,274,279.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 414,301 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,053 and sold 69,900 shares valued at $880,153. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

