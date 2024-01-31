Kaspa (KAS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $22.32 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for about $0.0990 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a total market cap of $2.23 billion and $22.32 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 22,522,837,497 coins. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 22,513,645,841.038136. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.10249232 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $20,153,200.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

