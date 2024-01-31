Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Lifted by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1,259.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $811,339,000 after buying an additional 581,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,642,000 after buying an additional 521,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.05. The company had a trading volume of 342,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,496. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $189.32. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Cullen sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.47, for a total value of $713,162.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.