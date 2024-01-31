Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $156.98. 4,788,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,430,069. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.50.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,956 shares of company stock worth $48,991,013. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.76.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

