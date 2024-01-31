Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $22,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $647.22. 2,736,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,458. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $603.15 and a 200-day moving average of $568.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $663.55. The firm has a market cap of $614.41 billion, a PE ratio of 116.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total value of $21,821,453.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,719,884 shares in the company, valued at $63,004,019,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,152 shares of company stock worth $74,716,490 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

