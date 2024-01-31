Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. 3M makes up approximately 1.6% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,823,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:MMM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,446. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $120.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.51%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
