Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $428,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $197,591,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,003,000 after purchasing an additional 174,835 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $792,790,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth $73,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MLM traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $511.76. 77,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $487.34 and a 200 day moving average of $454.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $520.21.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

