Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Takes $461,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 348.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on IR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,470. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $80.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.27.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

