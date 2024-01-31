Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

PHG stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. 971,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,916. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

