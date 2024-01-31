KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 192,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 220,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:KORE traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. 181,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,974. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. KORE Group has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.56.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $68.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.42 million. KORE Group had a negative net margin of 75.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KORE Group will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KORE Group news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KORE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KORE Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in KORE Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in KORE Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in KORE Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in KORE Group by 59.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on KORE Group from $1.50 to $0.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology and applications for the Machine-to-Machine market.

