Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Up 7.3% in January

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 23,085 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after buying an additional 82,901 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LW traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $102.44. 2,725,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.27.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

